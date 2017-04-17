Komen Race for the Cure moving to Baltimore City for 2017

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will move from Baltimore County to South Baltimore for its 25th anniversary event this fall.

McHenry Row will act as the host for the annual fundraiser for breast cancer research. The event had been held in Hunt Valley.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 15, and will include a 5K race and recreational run, a 5K walk and a 1 mile family fun walk.

The day's events also include festivities for survivors.

The event sets forth a goal to raise $850,000, according to komen.org.

