Kids Safe Zone founder: 'I have severed ties' with West Baltimore non-profit Penn North

The founder of the Kids Safe Zone in West Baltimore says she has “severed ties” with the non-profit organization Penn North and is seeking a new space for the children’s activity center.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Ericka Alston-Buck said she wanted to continue to “advocate for and provide a safe place for the young people of Sandtown.” Alston-Buck was CEO of Penn North, which helps with addiction recovery and workforce development.

“I am actively seeking a new location that is not in such close proximity to the drug treatment center as it has been one of the biggest challenges that I've had to continue to overcome,” she said in the statement.

Alston-Buck couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

A sign outside the center Saturday said the zone “is not closed.”

The Kids Safe Zone opened in the spring of 2015 next to the Penn North Community Resource Center, in the wake of the death of Freddie Gray. It aimed to provide opportunities for children after the closure of a number of city recreation centers.

