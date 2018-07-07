Jacques Kelly: Museum's restoration of Car 554 brings back the era of open summer streetcars

Built of pine and oak, with a whirling electric motor that powers four flanged wheels, Car 554 once crisscrossed Baltimore and served streetcar passengers attired in cotton and linen and straw hats.

From 1896 to 1919, public transit patrons hopped on and off such colorful streetcars open to the breezes, as well as the occasional downpour.

Traveling at speeds no greater than 27 mph — more likely a leisurely pace of about 12 mph — the summer-only streetcars were a curious conveyance. The vehicles had no side walls, and passengers sat on benches or gripped wood poles. Conductors attempted to collect nickel fares, though there were no traditional fare boxes.

Today and Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. each day, the Baltimore Streetcar Museum is showing off the newly restored Car 554, one of a few surviving and fully functioning four-wheeled summer streetcars. The streetcar museum is located at 1901 Falls Road. A ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. today and Sunday.

Survivors of this streetcar variety are rare. It’s amazing that anything built in 1896 can still forge onward in Baltimore’s heat and humidity.

Maybe it’s just used to it; Car 554 never left the city after its tour of duty here. It has emerged fresh from five years of loving restoration, a task that included hand sanding of the honey oak bench-style seats, which in turn have been meticulously varnished.

The roll-up side cotton duck curtains work and may even stop a raindrop or two. The etched glass signs state that this car was built in St. Louis by the Brownell Co. The car’s fancy paint scheme involves silver leaf highlighting and a warning: “Boarding car in motion is forbidden. Employees cannot waive this rule.”

The revival of Car 554 has been a labor of deep affection. Charles Hughes, chief of streetcar restoration at the museum, and David Wilson, his ace assistant, worked on and off for five years. Others, such as volunteer electrician Justin Amrhein-Thillman, brought their skills and donated parts, as did his father-in-law, Ed Amrhein, who worked on the undercarriage.

The city, through its Baltimore National Heritage Area program, gave $14,470 for the restoration of a broken center beam, which is not visible because it supports the seating platform. Streetcar museum volunteers and donors came up with rest, another $30,000.

The car is lighted by electricity, and while so many bars and restaurants these days are lighted by reproduction Edison-style lamps, the bulbs for Car 554 are the genuine article.

That’s because nearly 50 years ago, when the successor to the old Emerson Drug Co. was giving up ownership of the Bromo Seltzer Tower, a worker there donated boxes of 1905 vintage bulbs to the Streetcar Museum. That supply, once stored behind the famous clock’s four faces, is still holding out.

The car also has a center oil lamp that could be used should the power go out. After all, in 1896 electricity was somewhat untrusted.

From 1896 to 1919, the summer cars spent October to April stored in car barns at Retreat Street, Madison Avenue, Howard Park and Edmondson Avenue and Poplar Grove. The term “barn” was a holdover from the days when street railway vehicles were horse drawn.

These cars typically operated to Walbrook and Windsor Hills, on Linden Avenue, to Gwynn Oak, and Pikesville. They served the Carey Street line in West Baltimore and went on to East 25th Street via the Guilford Avenue elevated structure. They ran along Pennsylvania in the heart of the historic African-American neighborhood — streetcar executives were aware of the revenue associated with charters of black churches and fraternal organizations.

Because passengers had to climb aboard on a long running board, and could also jump off when the car was still in motion, there were some accidents. As automobile traffic increased, cars and trucks posed hazards for the open-air trolley cars. So, come Labor Day 1919, Car 554 and other summer cars stopped running.

Riders no doubt lamented the end of an era — and the end of feeling the open breeze.

