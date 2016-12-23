Baltimore's holiday shopping scene came together under Castelberg's clock

In days gone by, those of us who are guilty of last-minute Christmas shopping had a go-to downtown destination: West Lexington Street.

The place was a procrastinators' paradise. There were so many stores packed along the street you didn't need to waste time on decisions. This was a popular-price street, too.

I cannot say I remember the very proper, and popular, O'Neill's store at Charles and Lexington. I do recall, however, that just across the street was its Victorian counterpart, Maron's candy store. A pound box of the shop's handmade chocolates or its almond paste — a lighter version of marzipan candy — was a coveted gift.

Maron's candy was hand packed in a distinctive pink box that many recipients saved for storage of odds and ends. Less expensive alternatives were found at Fannie Farmer and Loft's candy shops, a few doors away.

Shoppers also loved Lexington Street's Planters Peanut store. This nut shop, which remains in business at Charles Plaza, offered fresh roasted peanuts, salted nuts and candies. The scent of that shop was a delight. The nuts were packaged in thin paper bags, and the smell was so good the contents often didn't survive the trip home.

Baltimore and the surrounding area sure has changed a lot in its centuries-long history. But many traditions and landmarks from decades ago are still around today, give or take a few variations.

Soda fountains at the nearby Read's stores — there were two on Lexington, two short blocks apart — were a must stop for a quick sandwich.

The old American National Building and Loan, at Lexington and Liberty, was also a holiday stop. The bank offered Christmas savings accounts, the kind where you saved a dollar a week. It was a good source of cash for holiday shopping — provided you were a saver.

The doors never closed for long at Julius Gutman store, later Brager-Gutmans, at Park and Lexington. This was Baltimore's budget department store. In the days before Christmas, its first floor was a controlled bedlam of surging crowds, opening elevator doors, slamming cash register tills and the bing-bing-bing sound of call bells that summoned store personnel. Gutman's was the place to go for a new hat.

While larger department stores catered to more mature shoppers, the Pretti Bird store across the street was all about the swinging 1960s. The store was once a jeweler's, Castelberg's, and had a clock that extended over the sidewalk. Shoppers met their friends "under Castelberg's clock." Just a few steps away were competitors Leon Levi and S&N Katz.

A new wallet or purse, belt or umbrella were (and remain) a sensible gift. Customers had Tuerke's leather goods, where you could pick up those items and also have your baggage custom made.

The variety stores, the "five and dimes," were the largest single category of businesses along the street. W.T. Grant, Woolworth, Kresge and McCrory operations really rocked — those intimidated by crowds were wise to come during off hours.

W.T. Grant had its own escalator, as well as a large housewares department on its second floor. I was always fascinated by people who decided they couldn't live without a set of poinsettia-embroidered kitchen curtains — and waited until Dec. 24 to buy them to install later at home.

I was also amazed at those who bought live turtles, goldfish and parakeets on Christmas Eve.

Nearby major department stores — Hecht, Hochschild-Kohn, Stewart's and Hutzler's — sold Christmas tree ornaments, often imported from Germany or Italy. They were priced individually. Lexington Street's variety stores offered more prosaic versions, more cheaply priced for a dozen. And when your electric tree lights got frustratingly tangled, many of us left the unraveling to someone else — and came to Lexington for a new set.

Speaking of trees, every year vendors appeared on Lexington with freshly cut Christmas trees. The city had regulations about street vendors, of course, but I never complained that an ordinance might have been violated. The balsams made the street smell like northern Maine.

Now, if you had the energy after shopping, Lexington also had a place to roll a few frames of duckpin bowling. The Plaza lanes, as well as a billiard parlor, awaited. Or, you could sit it out at the New, Century or Valencia theaters, where some performance was always underway.

Next time you take a trip down memory lane, be sure to visit Baltimore during the holidays. I'll meet you under Castelberg's clock.

