In Baltimore, there's a roundabout education that comes in bus signs

Transit planners are currently examining Baltimore's bus system to make it more efficient.

An overhaul will prove a daunting task. Many of the transit routes were established in the 19th century; some had their origins when horses were still the main source of transport.

I began taking buses in 1958. My mother brought me to the corner of Calvert and 29th streets one rainy autumn morning. As a Baltimore Transit Co. vehicle approached, she said: "Get on."

I was alone — and initially terrified — but grew confident as we passed 33rd Street. By the time I got off, I felt like a seasoned transit professional. Before long I would know the city well.

When I got out of school the day of that first ride, I fearlessly returned to the bus stop. After consultation with a friendly driver, I boarded a coach marked Davison Chemical. This bus traveled from Roland Park, through Charles Village — where I got off — then continued through Mount Vernon, downtown, South Baltimore and Brooklyn until it reached the Davison fertilizer factory in Fairfield.

It was 50 years before I actually saw that Davison plant.

The lesson? I learned that in order to use public transit you had to understand the full routes, not just where you were getting off. And, most importantly, you had to learn the destination signs.

In those days, bus drivers and streetcar motormen turned a canvas rolled sign using a little wheel. In the streetcar era, this wheel could say Towson, Catonsville, City Hall or Gardenville.

These types of signs remain in use and today are operated by LED lights. When working properly, they are easily read at night.

There was also another type of sign: In the 1950s and 1960s, it was common for buses to employ a second, smaller sign designation on the dashboard that offered clues to neighborhood stops.

For instance, in my case the main sign indicated the bus was headed to Lake Avenue, while the secondary sign might read Deepdene Road. The bus may have been "headed" toward Lake Avenue, but stopped short of that destination by six blocks.

Bus and streetcar routes had other quirks, and the signage could test the limits of logic.

There was no simple "downtown" destination. The most patronized route in Baltimore, the No. 8 Towson-Catonsville, passed through downtown but the sign could read Fayette & Pearl — near the University of Maryland Medical Center — as you traveled from the north. If you were coming from the west, it might say Towson or Govanstowne — the latter being an archaic usage. These days we just say Govans.

Other signs were more to the point. There landmark destinations, such as Stadium (Memorial Stadium) or Camden Station. If traveling through Northwest Baltimore, you were on the lookout for Woodlawn or Howard Park.

Bus destinations do not particularly honor neighborhood names. There is no Charles Village, Rodgers Forge, Bolton Hill, Guilford, Federal Hill or Mount Vernon sign. By trial and error, the rider must learn about such places as Dunkirk, Bedford Square, Charles & Barney and Wolfe & Aliceanna.

Walbrook Junction is one of Baltimore's most durable transit destinations. Located on far West North Avenue, in the Walbrook neighborhood, it is a junction point of old streetcar routes. It appears on numerous bus destination signs — several lines pass here — and yet is not marked on popular city maps.

None of the streets that compose the main junction area — North Avenue, Bloomingdale Road, Windsor Mill Road and Hilton Street — carry the name Walbrook (though Walbrook Avenue is near).

New Orleans had a transit destination named Desire. Baltimore has a one-word signage destination that is more sweet. It's a stop on the east side of Catonsville, and is my personal favorite: Paradise.

