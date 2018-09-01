Jacques Kelly: Antique hunting in old downtown Baltimore was a study of history and personality

Impressions made as a youngster on a trip along Charles Street have stayed fresh in my memory over the past 60 years; recollections of people, places and the treasures of Baltimore.

I presume my mother led me to Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood around 1955 for a dental appointment, but along the way I discovered that Baltimore had a wonderful economy in used and antique goods.

This was not like shopping closer to home in Waverly, along Greenmount Avenue. The streets near the downtown were filled with small shops, often with cluttered windows, that featured antique watches, old silver, books and precious household wares.

This weekend’s Baltimore Art, Antique and Jewelry Show at the Convention Center reminds me of the items one could find in Mount Vernon.

The first time I ever saw a real Louis C. Tiffany lamp, for instance, it was being sold by Ada Straus and her sister Edith. The Straus sisters lived on tiny Hamilton Street and had a shop called The Artisans.

It was the spot to buy wedding gifts, and the sisters, who were part of an old Baltimore family, seemed to have a biographical story about everyone who ever entered their door. They specialized in Scandinavian imports and had an amazing collection of Danish silver.

The Straus sisters were not the only precious metal merchants in the neighborhood. An entire silversmithing operation filled an ancient structure at the corner of Charles and Pleasant streets. Workers there, at the Schofield Co., hand-chased platters and trays and turned out dinner services. From a window table in the old Woman’s Industrial Exchange, a luncheon patron could look out and see a silversmith hammering away on a thoroughbred racing trophy.

The business endured into the middle 1960s, when the old showroom and manufacturing operation was torn down and replaced by a Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone building. That name — Schofield — still commands respect in silver-collecting circles. Some of its gracious old patterns will likely make it to the Convention Center this weekend.

Baltimore had an entire antique sales neighborhood along North Howard Street, and a handful of the old storefronts there remain in business.

The shops were filled with many expensive wares and, at times, confusing and bewildering displays. What was not a mystery were the personalities of the people presiding over these little kingdoms of costly clutter.

Baltimore attorneys needing to settle an estate called upon auctioneers Barr Harris, Sam W. Pattison Rae and Alex Copper. Their sales rooms, filled with folding chairs on auction days — a red flag was flown at the front door on these occasions to signal a sale — provided a kind of selling theater. Admission was free; all you needed was money and the courage to raise a hand and bid.

The weekly auctions also served to draw the city’s collecting and buying community together.

Barr Harris, who lived in nearby Bolton Hill, specialized in rare books and other paper collectibles. He issued detailed catalogs that chronicled the old maps and prints, currency and rare book editions he offered for sale.

A smaller version of Antique Row spread out along charming Read Street. This was the place where old Baltimore collided with hip (and hippie) Baltimore of the 1960s. One of its most vocal citizens was the late antique dealer Frank Whitson. More than 50 years ago, he filled a shop with old Coca-Cola signs and trays, cast-iron banks, lamps and tin canisters.

His Antiquemania was a little museum, but customers would be told right off that Whitson was not interested in hearing that their grandmother had the same thing in her cellar. A skilled businessman, he was there to sell, not talk about the past.

He shared a sales philosophy of another downtown merchant, the seemingly always cranky Abe Sherman, a news agent who shouted at customers — “This is not a library!” — when they lingered over a magazine or newspaper.

Antique dealer Whitson put his own spin on that philosophy, often barking at visitors: “This is not a museum!”

Baltimore and the surrounding area sure has changed a lot in its centuries-long history. But many traditions and landmarks from decades ago are still around today, give or take a few variations.

