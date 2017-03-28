Funeral for Cardinal Keeler to be held at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen Tuesday

A funeral Mass for Cardinal William H. Keeler, who served as leader of the Archdiocese of Baltimore for 18 years, is to be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Cathedral of Mary of Our Queen in Homeland.

The cardinal's body will lie in repose at the Cathedral for four hours preceding the funeral, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Thousands of mourners are expected to attend the service for Cardinal Keeler, the fourteenth Archbishop of Baltimore and a cleric who was known for building ecumenical and interfaith bridges and for working effectively with legislators and other world and community leaders.

Archdiocese spokesman Sean Caine said six of the nation's 17 cardinals plan to attend the funeral, along with 30 bishops from across the country.

Lay dignitaries who have said they will pay their respects at the service include Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, former Maryland Sen. Barbara Mikuski, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, and Maryland state senators James E. (Ed) DeGrange, Sr., and Edward R. Reilly, both of Anne Arundel County.

Howard E. Friedman, former chairman of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, and Arthur C. Abramson, longtime president of the Baltimore Jewish Council, are among the leaders from Baltimore's Jewish community who have said they will attend, Caine said.

Among Cardinal Keeler's many accomplishments was his widely reported legacy of strengthening ties between Baltimore's Catholic and Jewish communities.

The leader of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Archbishop William E. Lori, will celebrate the funeral Mass, with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, presenting the homily.

A Rite of Committal for Cardinal Keeler — the concluding service of the funeral rite — is to take place at the Basilica at 4:30.

The public is welcome to attend the service, Caine said.

The cardinal will then be interned in the crypt below the altar at the Basilica, becoming the ninth Archbishop of Baltimore to be buried there.

The internment will be private.

