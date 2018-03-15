Baltimore district judge charged with neglecting years of paperwork and discourteous conduct

State investigators have recommended a Baltimore District Court judge be cited for neglecting years of paperwork, ordering her clerk to trash old records and behaving with contempt toward her colleagues on the bench.

The conduct of District Judge Devy Russell, the investigators say, breaks state laws that require judges be diligent, courteous and promote confidence in the courts.

“Judge Russell has shown a consistent failure to perform the duties of her office,” wrote Tanya Bernstein and Derek Bayne, staff for the Maryland Commission on Judicial Disabilities, in a recently released complaint.

A district judge since 2006, Russell, 51, could not be reached for comment Thursday. Her attorney, Steven Silverman, declined to comment.

In a written response to the charges, Silverman argued state law does not impose a deadline for such paperwork and the investigators failed to provide specific instances in which she has been unprofessional. He refuted claims her records were trashed.

“Judge Russell requests a hearing,” he wrote, “and an opportunity to demonstrate that she remains in possession of each piece of paper that she is falsely accused of having ‘instructed’ a law clerk to ‘destroy.’”

The hearing has not yet been scheduled before the commission, which is empowered to reprimand a judge or even boot someone from the bench.

It’s the second instance in recent months that a Baltimore judge finds his or her professionalism under scrutiny. The chief judge of the Baltimore Circuit Court retired in December before Maryland’s highest court could decide whether to expel him from the bench. Circuit Judge Alfred Nance, 69, faced losing his job after he was found to have a pattern of disparaging and demeaning behavior.

In the case against Russell, the same investigators accuse her of failing to keep up with her paperwork — specifically, forms returned after a police search — between 2007 and 2015.

Judges routinely sign off on search warrants. Police conduct the search and return to the judge the warrant along with an inventory of what was found. A judge is supposed to sign and date these papers, then send them off for processing and storage.

Russell failed to keep up with this administrative process, neglecting to send off at least 135 executed search warrants and inventories for processing and storage, investigators say.

They don’t suggest the alleged lapses hindered any searches or cases.

According to investigators, Russell stored the papers in her chambers until 2016, when she handed boxes of them to a law clerk and asked they be matched up and sent off.

“The law clerk was instructed by Judge Russell to keep her assignment a secret,” investigators wrote.

But the clerk had trouble matching all the old papers, and Russell allegedly told the clerk to “destroy” those left over — a claim her attorney refuted.

“Judge Russell stated that ‘we might as well get rid of’ the documents that the law clerk could not match up,” Silverman wrote. “Those words simply do not constitute an instruction to ‘destroy’ anything. … If Judge Russell wanted her warrants destroyed, she would have destroyed them herself.”

Further, he wrote, the judge still has the papers and she is willing to provide them.

According to Silverman, the judge was storing the papers because some were incomplete, other judges had the same habits, and she has since changed her practice to process warrants faster.

He also argued the investigators failed to provide Russell with the source of the charges against her. And this deprives her of “a meaningful opportunity to present the Inquiry Board with relevant information about the source’s motivation.”

Russell is also accused of hindering investigators by refusing to accept certified mail they sent and misrepresenting facts. Further, they accuse of her of showing contempt for her supervisors and “a disproportionate and unwarranted focus on wrongs allegedly committed against her that absolve her of any wrongdoing.”

In response, Silverman challenged the investigators to provide dates, times and locations of this allegedly unprofessional conduct.

The Commission on Judicial Disabilities investigates allegations of misconduct by judges across Maryland. Complaints to the commission have doubled in the past decade, from 117 to 234.

Of the 234 complaints last fiscal year, three resulted with charges, one brought a public reprimand and another resulted in probation.

Most complaints are dismissed because the commission finds them unsubstantiated or a judge’s actions do not amount to “sanctionable conduct.”

Of those resulting in warnings, judges were found to be “demeaning,” “threatening,” “condescending,” “irritable,” “short-fused,” “snide,” “rude,” and “racist,” or to have lacked impartiality.

The case against Nance, the longtime chief judge of Baltimore Circuit Court, was one rare instance in which the commission voted to remove a judge from the bench.

Prosecutors played hours of courtroom video, arguing the judge showed a pattern of belittling those in his courtroom.

The case centered on Nance’s encounters with Assistant Public Defender Deborah Levi, whom prosecutors said Nance dismissively referred to as “lady,” “mother hen” and “child.” They said Nance once told Levi to “shut up” and threatened to throw her in jail.

Baltimore Sun reporter Doug Donovan contributed to this article.