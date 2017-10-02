With $250,000 salary, Baltimore IT position gets big pay bump for expanded role

Baltimore's new information technology boss is to be paid $250,000 per year — a salary almost $100,000 higher than his predecessors — as he leads the city’s efforts to update its aging computer systems.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said the pay reflected the expanded responsibilities of the job, which now include working on computer systems across city agencies and ensuring the security of city data in addition to working on mayoral initiatives. Pugh said his work will ultimately save money.

Frank Johnson, who will hold the titles of Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer, joined the city after a long career at technology giant Intel. Pugh said Johnson has been charged with modernizing the city’s government and is currently assessing systems she says are woefully outdated.

“People are still walking around with big thick books of paper,” she said.

When Johnson was introduced to reporters in September, he said he had the right experience for the job.

“I’ve successfully helped hundreds of organizations standardize and modernize their infrastructure,” he said.

Johnson is among the very highest paid city employees. His salary tops that of State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who earned $238,000 in salary last year, according to city records. It easily surpasses that of the mayor ($176,000), the police commissioner ($200,000 last year) the health commissioner ($204,000 last year) and other department heads. Some current year salary data was not immediately available.

Pugh said other members of her cabinet, including schools CEO Sonja Santelises and the head of tourism agency Visit Baltimore, Al Hutchinson, make more.

Santelises, who is paid out of the school system’s budget, makes $298,000 under a contract she signed last year. Details of Hutchinson’s pay weren’t immediately available.

Previous holders of Johnson’s job earned between $150,000 and $160,000. His salary is more than the IT chiefs in New York ($220,000) and Los Angeles ($236,000) made last year.

But Johnson’s pay is similar to those who have similar jobs elsewhere in Maryland. Rob Stradling, the director of the Baltimore County Department of Information Technology, has a salary of $251,000. The directors in Howard and Montgomery counties also made more than $200,000 last year.

Baltimore Comptroller Joan Pratt said leadership challenges at the Mayor’s Office of Information Technology hobbled progress in recent years. Pratt said she was confident in the mayor’s process for hiring Johnson.

“Commensurate with the salary that you report he is receiving, I also have faith that expectations have been set and that he has been directed to achieve goals and reach objectives worthy of such a number,” Pratt said.

A spokesman for City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young said one of the first conversations Young had with Pugh was about updating the city’s technology systems.

“He knows that’s not going to come cheap,” spokesman Lester Davis said, when skilled IT workers can command high pay in the private sector. “It’s one of those things where you get what you pay for.”

Pugh has made upgrading the city’s computers a priority. She said in July she was conducting a nationwide search for someone to lead the job of modernizing them.

“I need somebody that's a visionary who understands that the future is technology,” she said.

Baltimore has tried for years to update its systems, many of which rely on inflexible, four-decade old mainframe technology.

The city recently had some success shifting its water billing system to a more modern system, but even that has had teething problems. Some customers got bills this month covering a shorter period that they were supposed to as a result of the way a security update was applied.

