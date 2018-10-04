Report: Baltimore retirement fund board member recruited business partner without disclosing connection

A member of Baltimore’s retirement fund board recruited a longtime business partner to a senior job with the fund without disclosing their relationship, according to a report the city's inspector general released Thursday.

Investigators also found the employee was absent for much of his nine months in the job at the Employees’ Retirement System and attempted to steer $15 million in retirement funds to an investment firm in which he himself was an investor.

The two people are not identified in a summary of the report posted online. The member is no longer on the system’s Board of Trustees and the official no longer works for the city, according to the report.

The report is the second in recent weeks to call into question the senior leadership of the city’s pension systems. A previous report found that an official at the 401k-style fund that the city offers new employees misused money to pay for an office renovation. After that report was released, the city finance director said the executive director of the pension systems was no longer in her job.

On Thursday, the first thing visitors to the website of the city pension system saw was a letter ensuring them of the system’s stability.

“The [system] is financially sound,” the letter reads. “Actions were immediately taken to identify, address and resolve the issues.”

The system administers the retirement plans of more than 18,000 current and former city employees. It does not cover police, elected officials or teachers, although it does provide pensions for other school workers.

The inspector general’s report Thursday said the board member and the official have been in business together since 1985 and were still involved in several ventures together. Neither reported their relationship on disclosure forms, the inspector general said.

“The board member also sat on the interview panel and wrote many of the interview questions,” during the hiring of the employee, the inspector general’s office wrote.

Neither the board member nor the official lived in Baltimore, as required by the city charter; they had Florida drivers’ licenses, and one filed Florida taxes. They planned to share an apartment in Anne Arundel County when they were in Maryland, the report says.

The employee was absent more than 60 percent of the time between December 2017 and August 2018, investigators said.

“The official claimed he worked remotely, however the OIG found no telework agreement in place,” the report said.

After talking with a lawyer, the official ultimately recused himself from discussions surrounding the $15 million investment. But before he did so, the report says he emailed a representative of the investment management firm notifying them of his recommendation to use the firm for those funds.

The report by Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming said a Baltimore City Council member’s complaint about time and attendance fraud prompted the investigation.

