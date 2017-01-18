Housing commissioner atop Pugh's list as she reviews hundreds of applications for administration jobs

Mayor Catherine Pugh is reviewing hundreds of applications to find a new Baltimore housing chief and fill top positions in her administration.

Pugh said Wednesday more than 90 people have applied to run the city's housing programs. Longtime Commissioner Paul T. Graziano's resigned this month.

Replacing him is among a number of steps the new mayor says she is taking to better address housing.

"If we look at it from the approach that providing people with homes is our goal, we really begin to face our reality of homelessness," Pugh said. "As a country and in urban cities, how do we effectively deal with homelessness?"

Under Graziano, the federal Housing Authority of Baltimore City and the city's Department of Housing and Community Development operated as one agency. Pugh plans to split it up, and she may look for two or three people to replace Graziano.

Graziano was forced to resign after facing criticism for the past year over poor conditions at public housing complexes and allegations that maintenance workers demanded sex from residents before making repairs. His salary was about $220,000 a year.

Pugh also is looking for a director of the city Department of Transportation to replace William Johnson, who left in April. She has used the city website to solicit applications.

In all, the mayor's office has received about 300 applications for opens jobs in Pugh's administration.

"I am hoping it's a great pool of people," the mayor said.

Baltimore housing commissioner Paul Graziano resigns

At the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington this week, Pugh said she was planning to study ideas for providing permanent housing options. She asked her staff to research various federal programs that could get the city more money.

"There is a lot of money out there on the federal level and the philanthropic level, and we need to get on top of it," Pugh said. "I am going to be searching for every dime and penny I can for Baltimore city."

Roughly 3,000 people are estimated to live in city shelters and on the streets. More than 300 are believed to be sleeping outside, in cars or in vacant housing.

From Sunday to Wednesday, the city will conduct its bi-annual count of Baltimore's homeless. Various groups will assist city officials canvass neighborhoods, business areas and green spaces to count homeless people and assess their needs.

The count is used to help the city plan services and programs and identify the strengths and gaps in outreach efforts, Pugh said. She said she wants to provide more wrap-around services to Baltimore's homeless.

Veterans service providers will join this year's count to verify on-the-spot service history and offer immediate shelter and connection to permanent housing options.

"I always say, by the grace of God it could be any of us," Pugh said. "We don't know what pushes that person on to the street and what their needs may or may not be."

Among her ideas, Pugh said she wants to explore the possibility of providing permanent housing that includes an on-site cafeteria and child care provider, job training resources and mental health services.

Housing vouchers are typically thought to be short-term solutions, but some people need permanent subsidized housing, Pugh said. Shelters — where dozens of people must sleep in a single space or share group showers — are also not the answer, she said.

"People want more than, should have more than that," Pugh said.

