Some City Council members want police to stop special patrols around Hopkins facilities in East Baltimore

Some Baltimore City Council members are asking the police department to stop deploying a small group of officers to patrol the areas around the Johns Hopkins institutions in East Baltimore.

Four council members wrote in a letter sent to interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle Monday that they were “alarmed” to learn city officers are being diverted to the East Baltimore Hopkins campus and hospital and away from some of the city’s most violent areas.

“In a City that continues to struggle with an understaffed police department, combined with consistent spikes in violent crime, the discovery that officers, who are provided taxpayer-funded salaries, have been diverted away from their jobs to work shifts for a private institution is cause for concern,” reads the letter, signed by Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young said and council members Brandon Scott, Robert Stokes and Shannon Sneed.

Their request revives a politically-charged debate over Johns Hopkins’ security measures. The university unsuccessfully pushed earlier this year for legislation that would have allowed it to create its own private police force.

School officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The practice of deploying Baltimore police for a specific Hopkins detail began under former police commissioner Kevin Davis, who was fired in January by Mayor Catherine Pugh.

In a tweet sent Monday, Davis accused the politicians of grandstanding.

“The city's largest employer, biggest university and world-renowned hospital experiences unprecedented crime and the BPD responds,” Davis tweeted. “Those who blocked JHU from starting its own police department now pull this political stunt.”

Young rebuked Davis’ assertion that the letter was about scoring political points. He said the council members are doing their jobs by sounding an alarm about officers being redirected from their districts, which are struggling with high crime rates.

“We’re facing all these murders and shootings and carjackings and robberies and he’s taking officers and putting them up at Hopkins,” Young said. “I’m appalled.”

Davis did not respond to a request for comment. Police officials also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The council is asking the police department to release information about how long the officers have been there and what they’ve been paid.

Questions about Hopkins security have riled politicians before.

Earlier this year, the Baltimore delegation to the General Assembly introduced legislation that would have allowed Hopkins to become the first private university in Maryland with its own police department.

University President Ron Daniels, who pushed for the bill, said it was necessary to bring Hopkins in line with its peer institutions, especially after an uptick in crime near his campuses and across the city.

But amid questions over transparency and accountability — including from members of the City Council — state lawmakers killed the legislation. Student groups also protested the idea, saying there were widespread concerns about racial profiling and police brutality.

The university already has about 1,000 security personnel. Since the unrest of 2015, and the subsequent spike in violent crime, the university’s security budget grew 40 percent. It doubled to $24 million at the Homewood campus, according to information provided by the university in March.

There are four Hopkins campuses in Baltimore.

The East Baltimore campus is home to the schools of Medicine, Nursing and Public Health and hospital.

The institution employs unarmed special police with arrest powers, and some off-duty police officers who moonlight as security guards.

That differs from what is being provided by the city police department. In response to inquiries from Scott, Deputy Commissioner Andre Bonaparte wrote in a letter to interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle last week that Johns Hopkins’ foot deployment works mainly 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., during their regular duty.

“They focus on the Johns Hopkins footprint as well as the neighborhoods that immediately surround the footprint,” he wrote. “The focus of the enforcement is engaging with business owners and citizens, as well as being visible to deter illegal activity to include larceny from autos and burglaries.”

The officers patrol an area that is bounded to the north by Eager Street, to the south by Monument Street, to the east by Caroline Street, and to the west by Broadway.

There is also daily overtime deployment to Johns Hopkins emergency room and the Kennedy Krieger Institute, he wrote.

The city is trying to get a better handle on rampant overtime spending that officials say stems from a shortage of patrol officers. Tuggle announced a plan last month to reassign 115 officers from other units to patrol assignments.

Police department rosters for May showed that on some days more than 40 percent of patrol officers were working overtime shifts, a perennial issue that costs the city millions.

That’s part of the reason, council members argued, that officers assigned to a Hopkins detail be immediately returned to their regular patrol duties.

“We, as a city, can’t afford to have officers pulled from a severely understaffed district to police foley the art located near a private institution,” they wrote.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said Tuggle is evaluating the deployment.

