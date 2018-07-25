Carjacking suspect in custody after police search on Johns Hopkins University Homewood campus

A Baltimore Police search for a carjacking suspect prompted a shelter-in-place order at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were seeking a man they believed stole a car in Southeast Baltimore and fled to the university’s Homewood campus, Det. Nicole Monroe, a spokeswoman for the police department, said..

Police pursued the man on foot, and he was in custody just after 2 p.m., according to police spokesman T.J. Smith.

“He bailed out of the car and he ran on the campus,” Monroe said.

Staff and students at the campus received a series of alerts advising them to shelter in place, university spokesman Dennis O’Shea said. The warning was lifted after the suspect was captured by police.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

