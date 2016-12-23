As the holiday approaches, little letup in city homicide rate

WYPR host Tom Hall was sitting in his third-floor home office in Reservoir Hill on Thursday night when he heard two or three gunshots.

"Then I heard another volley, and for some reason had an instinct to count. I got up to 30," Hall said.

Outside in the 2400 block of Eutaw Place, a 42-year-old man lay in a pool of blood. The victim, who has not been identified, was one of three people killed overnight Thursday and Friday morning as homicides in the city mount.

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead after two men forced their way into her Northeast Baltimore home. In Pigtown, a 59-year-old man was pronounced dead in the doorway of his home after being shot in the stomach.

The continuing violence has made 2016 the second-deadliest on record for Baltimore on a per capita basis. The homicide rate this week pushed past 50 killings per 100,000 residents, second only to the record-high rate of 55.2 killings per 100,000 residents in 2015, when 344 people were killed.

That means that one out of every 2,000 people in Baltimore has been killed this year, with that ratio far higher in communities that experience regular gun violence.

While killings are down compared to 2015, nonfatal shootings are up. The result is that as of Dec. 17, there had been 899 total shootings in the city — the same total as last year on that date. Most of those killed have been young black men.

"We understand the angst among the public when you still see, obviously, too many murders occurring on the streets," said T.J. Smith, a police spokesman.

Authorities emphasize their focus on violent repeat offenders, with Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby also stressing the need to get witnesses to feel comfortable coming forward with information and to testify in court.

Lt. Gene Ryan, president of the local police union, pointed to patrol shifts that aren't being fully staffed, which he said is contributing to poor morale among officers.

"Patrol is so far understaffed, not only is it dangerous for the officers — but if they can't protect themselves, how can they protect the citizens of Baltimore?" Ryan said.

The department currently has hundreds of unfilled positions, some frozen, though Smith said staffing is "adequate."

The situation in Baltimore has played prominently in national analyses of violent crime and its fluctuations over the past two years.

New York University's Brennan Center for Justice noted at the end of last year that Baltimore was one of three cities — along with Chicago and Washington — that accounted for more than half of the national increase in homicides in 2015. On Tuesday, the center released a new report on 2016 violence that again mentioned Baltimore prominently, this time noting the city's homicide rate is expected to decline by about 6 percent this year.

Late on Tuesday night, with gunfire across the city that left 11 people shot, district commanders were on a conference call trying to determine how to stop it, Smith said. The shootings appeared to be retaliatory — a deadly chain of events — and the commanders were analyzing intelligence from beat cops about crews on the move, trying to figure out where to station patrols to interrupt any additional violence that was being planned.

"The people who are committing these violent acts aren't strangers to the police," Smith said. "We know that we're focused on the right people. It's a matter of getting them in custody and keeping them in custody."

Police identified the woman killed in Northeast Baltimore as Tijae Barnes, 21. She was with her children when gunmen forced their way into her home in the 3600 block of Lynhurst Ave. and killed her. Her mother told a television news station that she believed Barnes' boyfriend was the intended target.

The 59-year-old man killed in Pigtown was found in the doorway of his home in the 1100 block of Ward St. He was not identified Friday. His death came a few days after two people were shot, one of them fatally, in the same block at the intersection with West Cross Street.

Hall, the radio host, has lived in Reservoir Hill for more than 30 years and said he had never experienced gunfire so close before. He noted that hours earlier, he had been at a nearby coffee shop that recently opened in a long-vacant space. The owners of Dovecoat Cafe were giving out free surplus food to a line of more than 50 people.

"Both of those things," he said, referring to the later homicide, "happened within 100 yards of each other. There are people who are shining the right kind of light in this city. And then there's an awful lot of darkness amid the people shining that light."

Three weeks ago, Hall on his radio show began reading the names of homicide victims from the previous week, and pausing for a moment of silence. His next live show will be Jan. 2, where he'll likely read the name of the man who died in front of his home.

Smith noted that some major cities, such as Chicago, have seen their homicide rates continue to rise this year, after large spikes in 2015. That Baltimore has seen even a marginal decline is a good thing, he said.

"No one is happy about where [homicides] are, obviously, but we also couldn't expect things to just stop at the calendar year end — Dec. 31, 2015 — with the historic spike that took place last year," Smith said. "We feel like we're working towards continuing to drive those numbers down even more."

While Smith maintained that staffing is not a major issue, he said the department also remains "committed to bringing in as many officers as we can within the confines of the positions that are available."

Smith said one good sign moving forward is that the community has begun to step up more often, providing tips to the Police Department about killings in their neighborhoods more often than they used to.

A tip line that police recently established specifically to receive text messages — 443-902-4824 — has been particularly successful, Smith said. He believes that is because "people are fed up" with the violence, he said.

