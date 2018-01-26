Baltimore to move homeless to dormitory, clear encampment Friday

Linda Mull stood over the five tents she accumulated at a downtown Baltimore homeless encampment and sorted through her belonging in preparation for the city’s plans Friday to kick her and the other residents off the land.

She toured the dormitory in East Baltimore where the city is offering to move the tent city inhabitants and decided that she will go willingly.

“They’re supposed to be holding a bed for me,” said Mull, 54, who lived with her husband at the encampment under the Interstate 83 overpass since August. “It’s nice. It’s clean. It’s decent. You get three meals a day. You’ve got beds and showers. I think it's pretty good. It’s better than being out here.”

The Pugh administration announced two weeks ago that officials would clear the encampment over health and safety concerns, citing poor sanitation, dangerous behavior and the risk of dying of hypothermia in the frigid weather. Officials set up a $1.5 million program to house up to 40 people for as long as a year, stepped up outreach services and immediately began moving people to the facility in the 4900 block of East Monument Street run by Volunteers of America Chesapeake.

Terry Hickey, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Human Services, said officials have asked the residents to tell them the items that need to be moved to the dormitory, which go to storage and what can be thrown away. A sign posted at the encampment — which stretches from Guilford Avenue and Bath Street to the shuttered Hollywood Diner near City Hall — warns that people’s belongings should be removed from the site before 9 a.m. Friday or risk having the items discarded.

He estimated that roughly 20 people were sleeping at the encampment this winter, 13 of whom have already moved to the dormitory. Another five expressed interest and others are traveling between cities and expect to leave Friday for a new destination, Hickey said.

“Virtually everyone from the encampment has moved,” Hickey said. “A lot that is left is abandoned stuff. We’ve taken every care we can to do this the right way.”

Hickey said he expects the effort to unfold over several hours Friday, culminating with Department of Public Works officials removing unclaimed items and cleaning the grounds so the Department of Transportation can put up fencing.

If anyone refuses to move, Hickey said outreach workers will be on site to work with them, including finding alternatives to the dormitory.

The city has decided to clear a homeless encampment on Guilford Avenue at the end of January. City officials plan to offer dormitory style housing to those living in tents. (Baltimore Sun video) The city has decided to clear a homeless encampment on Guilford Avenue at the end of January. City officials plan to offer dormitory style housing to those living in tents. (Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

Advocates have decried the action, calling on the city to halt their plans or risk sowing distrust and further traumatizing a vulnerable population.

Dozens of organizations and people signed a letter sent Thursday to the Pugh administration to outline their position that destroying encampments is inhumane and counterproductive.

“Until the City is able to provide appropriate permanent affordable housing and services to encampment residents, the undersigned service providers and advocates will not participate in any activities that further displace and disadvantage our homeless neighbors,” the letter says. Among the signatories is the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, Homeless Persons Representation Project and First Unitarian Church of Baltimore’s peace and justice ministry.

Hickey said the city received the letter and asked for a joint task force on street homelessness to begin work to develop an alternative response in such future situations, perhaps involving a public-private partnership. A previous work group was convened by Mayor Catherine Pugh late last year and advised against clearing encampments, saying that a likely result of removing them is another one popping up.

“We’re hoping that if people feel philosophically there are other ways, that will be a forum to help us put together a better plan,” Hickey said. He has said that the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness takes the position that clearing encampments can be a viable solution in some situations, so long as proper supports are provided.

He said Volunteers of America and city officials are going to lengths to make sure the residents’ concerns about the move are addressed through personalized case management. The program they created has shown success in other cities and is designed to cater to people who are resistant to help.

Case managers will work to get the men and women in the Volunteers of America program into permanent housing immediately.

Candace Vanderwater, chief operating officer for Volunteers of America Chesapeake, said the nonprofit has been offering tours to the men and women from the encampment and inviting those who want to live at the dormitory to help draft the rules for the program. The goal, she said, is to have as few rules as possible without jeopardizing safety.

“We’re working to get to know them, reduce some of the anxiety on their end and start our needs assessment,” Vanderwater said. “We know this population very well. We understand the anxiety and the fear of coming out of an encampment and being afraid to have too many rules and to not be treated with respect.”

The nonprofit runs similar programs in Northern Virginia. Its Arlington, Va., program serves about 170 people with an average stay of 86 days before placement in permanent housing. Its Lorton, Va., program services about 200 and averages 43 days before permanent placement. Volunteers of America runs several housing programs in Baltimore, including a re-entry program that is operating out of the same facility as dormitory for the homeless men and women.

As part of the new Baltimore program, Vanderwater said people have personal lockers, a storage space for larger items, space to hang out in common areas, food and transportation to appointments and services. They sleep in pods of 10 — with separate accommodations for men and women — with beds spaced out in large rooms, she said. The nonprofit is looking for donations to help offer more resources, including food, snacks, clothing, toiletries and household items.

We’ve taken every care we can to do this the right way. — Terry Hickey, director, Mayor's Office of Human Services

Staff at the facility will help them sign up for benefits, secure proper identification and access behavioral health services and job training programs.

At the encampment Thursday evening, a 42-year-old man who would identify himself only as Bishop said he planned to “stay until the very last minute.” He was packing up his belongings and had his tent and cot ready to tear down and move to the dormitory. He said his girlfriend scoped out the facility and found the accommodations better than she expected.

“I am going give it a shot,” he said. “I am going to see what it’s like. If it’s better for her, that’s fine enough for me. I can do anything. I am more worried about her than anything.”

CAPTION Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan talks about a bill that he is introducing for Maryland tax payers in response to the new federal tax plan. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan talks about a bill that he is introducing for Maryland tax payers in response to the new federal tax plan. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot talks about the federal tax changes. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot talks about the federal tax changes. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video)

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger