Baltimore officials to clear downtown homeless encampment, house people in dormitory-style facility

City officials have told residents of a sprawling downtown homeless encampment that their belongings will be cleared at the end of next week and each will be offered a bed in a new shelter program designed to cater to people resistant to help.

Terry Hickey, director of the Mayor’s Office of Human Services, said the city will provide beds for up to 40 homeless men and women in a dormitory-style facility in East Baltimore where they can receive three meals a day, access to case managers and transportation to jobs and other services. Like similar initiatives in San Francisco and other cities with large homeless populations, Hickey said Baltimore’s new $1.5 million program is intended to strip away barriers that keep some people sleeping on the streets, such as by foregoing mandatory drug screenings.

The facility opened Tuesday, allowing about a week and a half for the people at the encampment — which stretches from Guilford Avenue and Bath Street to the shuttered Hollywood Diner near City Hall — to accept the offer or make other arrangements.

Homeless advocates say forcing vulnerable people to leave the encampment will be traumatizing and drive them further away from the systems working to help them. Destroying encampments and temporarily sheltering those living there have done more harm than good, they warn.

For 30-year-old Fallon Fisher, the prospect of moving into the new housing sounds as promising as it does concerning. She has been living at the encampment with her husband for two or three months, and says she has built a strong community that watches out for one another and works to keep the area clean.

“I don’t know how I would feel moving into one of those places,” said Fisher, who has a dozen blankets stuffed inside her tent to try and keep warm. “I have been out here most of my life, on the streets. I am used to it. This is my home.”

Fisher is not sure what she will do when the encampment is cleared.

Hickey said the administration of Mayor Catherine Pugh decided to clear the encampment because of “escalating health and safety concerns,” including the risk of deaths in the frigid weather. Nine people have died in the city this winter due to hypothermia, though city health officials did not say whether any of those deaths occurred at the encampment. Hickey said other troubling conditions at the encampment have been documented, including sanitation issues and open flames inside tents.

“This isn’t a tenable situation that we want people living in,” Hickey said. “The administration’s stance has been, we can't ask people to move until we have stable, solid living conditions coupled with a plan for permanent housing.”

Jeff Singer, an adjunct instructor at the University of Maryland School of Social Work and longtime homeless advocate, called the decision to clear the encampment “insensitive and ineffective.” He noted that a work group convened by the mayor produced a report in the fall advising against the destruction of the encampments, saying that “Improperly engaging individuals and failing to support them in moving toward permanent housing is likely to result in the encampment returning or moving to a new location.”

Singer said the program waiting to accept the encampment’s residents sounds great, but only if leaving the community they built is voluntary.

“When you destroy encampments, all you’re doing is making their lives worse and making finding them harder,” Singer said. “Should they go to shelter? They should, but many people won’t. Aside from the humanity of it, it’s poor public policy.”

Hickey said the mayor’s work group echoed the position of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, which advises that closing encampments and dispersing the people rarely leads to positive outcomes. But Hickey said it also acknowledges that clearing them under some circumstances, coupled with specific supports, can be a viable alternative.

In Baltimore’s case, he said officials believe the risks compel the city to act.

The program — launching in partnership with Volunteers of America Chesapeake — will provide communal living for up to a year in the 4900 block of E. Monument St. with showers, bathroom, laundry and dining facilities. Hickey said case managers will be available to help people find permanent housing, provide rental assistance and address a variety of issues that contributed to their homelessness. The contract to operate the program is still being finalized.

It is believed to be the first time in recent history that the city has taken such an action, according to city officials and advocates. When past administrations cleared encampments, officials urged people to take advantage of open beds in existing shelters and occasionally paid for short-term hotel stays.

A recent report by the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty, called “Tent City, USA,” found that encampments like the one downtown are common across the country and the group believes the numbers are increasing. The report also documents the various ways cities have responded, including an incident in Denver where police took away blankets from people overnight, spurring outcry after a video of their actions went viral. Workers in Santa Cruz, Calif., put up loudspeakers to emit high-pitched noises at night to drive homeless people away.

An estimated 600 people sleep on Baltimore streets on any given night. On extremely cold winter days, more than 1,000 shelter beds are available and the city and nonprofits send crews of outreach workers to forge relationships with the homeless, encourage them to sign up for aid and talk to them about services available.

A handful of people at the encampment said they were interested in moving into the Volunteers of America program.

Two brothers — who would only identify themselves by their first names Chance, 33, and John, 38 — said they hope to get into the program, as both said they struggle with addiction and mental health challenges. Shortly after Chance left prison after a long sentence, he said his mother died, leading to his homelessness. He has been sleeping for weeks in a tent near the Hollywood Diner, saying he is desperate for a program that will accept him. John is in a short-term housing program that requires sobriety, but he said he is scared he could be kicked out with one “mistake.”

“I’m not out here right this second, but I know at any time I could be,” John said as he stood outside his brother’s tent. He said the city’s new program sounds like a “good opportunity.”

“I am struggling to stay clean, so whether I go to a recovery house, a halfway house, an in-patient program after this, it remains to be seen how good I am doing. I still have a lot of issues. I am not the best at following the rules. I walk on pins and needles. I try to do the right thing, because I don’t want to be out here in the cold, but sometimes my bad decisions get the best of me.”