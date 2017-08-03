Pugh says Hogan committed millions of dollars to Baltimore to fight violence

Mayor Catherine Pugh said Thursday she has secured millions of dollars in commitments from Gov. Larry Hogan to help control violence in Baltimore with new technology, additional positions in the Police Department and an intervention program for at-risk youth.

Pugh, a Democrat, said she expects to meet with the Republican governor soon to finalize his funding commitment that comes after a series of meetings between the two as homicides in the city have soared. Among the items the mayor said Hogan would send state money to cover is $9 million for Police Department salaries and $600,000 for technology upgrades and training. She said Hogan has also agreed to fund an extensive program to focus on 17- to 24-year-olds.

“We’re every excited,” Pugh said. The spending “is part of our holistic plan” to address violence, she said.

The first-term mayor has come under fire by some who are demanding to see her strategy for reducing violence in the city. She said the plan was still being reviewed. She also did not release a full accounting of the commitments Hogan has made to the city, saying that it was “quite a bit.”

A spokesman for Pugh said the governor has said he would give the mayor money for all of the items she asked for — and more.

Hogan’s office did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

About 200 people gathered this week in Northeast Baltimore’s Darley Park neighborhood as part of a demonstration by Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development, an influential group of churches and community organizations. The rally was near the home a 97-year-old man who was recently killed, one of 208 homicide victims this year.

Pugh has said she has a written crime plan, but she has not made it public. She has repeatedly said that she is leaning on her relationships with state and federal officials to secure additional resources for the city. She also said the police academy has its largest class in 15 years, thanks to stepped up recruitment efforts.

The Police Department also recently deployed 150 officers to special squads assigned to the city’s most violent pockets.

Also coming out of conversations with the governor was a $2 million grant to provide laptops in patrol cars, Pugh said. The computers will allow officers to file reports from the field, run background checks and review outstanding warrants in real time.

She said another request was for $9 million to pay for 100 positions that officers currently hold but could be carried out by civilians.

Pugh did not expand on how an additional $600,000 would be spent on technology and training, nor did she give more information on the youth intervention program. She said the youth program would cost in the ballpark of $17 million, but her staff later said details on the program and how much it will cost are still being developed.

Similar programs operate in Boston and other cities that connected youth people to jobs and educational opportunities as a deterrent to violence.

“I look forward to sharing all of that,” she said. “We’ve got another meeting coming up so we can finalize all of the commitments.”

Considering suggestions from across the city, Pugh said her plan must factor in multi-disciplinary approach, de-escalation tactics and what services the city can afford to pay for. She said she is reviewing the possibility of offering “small contracts” to people who can connect with hard-to-reach people, but did not provide more details.

She declined to weigh in on a plan put forward by City Councilman Brandon Scott and the council’s Public Safety Committee. Scott, a frequent critic of Pugh’s, chairs the committee.

“I will have to wait and see what his plan is,” Pugh said. “I haven’t seen anything from Brandon Scott. Every Monday I have meeting times with council people. … The door swing wide open for them.”

