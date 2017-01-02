69-year-old man critically injured in West Baltimore hit-and-run, police say

Baltimore Police are searching for the driver of a minivan that did not stop after striking a 69-year-old man attempting to cross a street in West Baltimore on Monday afternoon, police said.

The hit-and-run incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of West North Avenue, police said. The man who was struck, who was not identified, was in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

The vehicle was described as "an older model dark green minivan with tinted windows" and a temporary registration plate in the rear window, police said. It would have damage to the front windshield, police said.

The minivan was last seen traveling east, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore crash investigators at 410-396-2606.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun