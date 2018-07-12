Hiker trapped for four days in Leakin Park rescued by Baltimore fire crews

Baltimore fire crews rescued a hiker who was trapped for four days after falling 20 feet from a cliff in Leakin Park, officials said.

A person reported hearing yelling in the park and called Baltimore police Thursday, Det. Jeremy Silbert said. Officers found the adult man after searching the area and contacted the fire department at about 12:40 p.m to rescue him.

The fire department responded to the 4900 block of North Franklintown Road and extricated the man, spokeswoman Blair Skinner said.

Officials say the man is in stable condition. He is being transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This article will be updated.

