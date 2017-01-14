A visitor unlocks photos' secrets

In his 37 years in Baltimore, Paul S. Henderson was the photographer to Baltimore's African-American community. He shot photos of news events, weddings, dress shops and football teams from the late 1920s to 1960s.

"He was at the epicenter of it all. He was inextricably tied to the period," said retired Maryland Sen. Michael Bowen Mitchell, who was among the approximately dozen visitors Saturday to the Maryland Historical Society, where Henderson's voluminous, but mostly unidentified, photographic negatives repose.

Mitchell said he spent a Saturday afternoon at the society's photo galleries because he wanted to "see these photographs before I forget what they are."

Baltimore and the surrounding area sure has changed a lot in its centuries-long history. But many traditions and landmarks from decades ago are still around today, give or take a few variations.

He walked past dozens of exhibition prints and right away spotted himself among the swimmers at the old Druid Hill Park segregated swimming pool.

"You had to be careful when going in," he said. "The pool was concrete and it wasn't finished well. You could cut or nick yourself. Baltimore was so segregated. There was a separate tennis court, baseball diamond and basketball court."

The former senator, a member of the prominent Mitchell political family, had a personal take on many of the images.

He recalled how first lady Eleanor Roosevelt came to Baltimore to address the black community, only to find that the Lyric would not permit an integrated audience to hear her. Henderson was called upon to photograph these celebrity and political appearances.

"My grandmother got the event moved to her church — Sharp Street. That's where Eleanor Roosevelt spoke," Mitchell said of his grandmother, Lillie Mae Carroll Jackson.

Mitchell's remarks helped unlock some of the mysteries and puzzles in the collection of photographs that curators have been sifting through.

"There are almost 7,000 images in the collection," said Joe Tropea, curator of films and photographs at the historical society. "Six or seven years ago, we thought we really needed to get the images out, to put them before the people who could help identify them. We've been doing outreach where we hope people might recognize themselves or their friends."

The Henderson collection was donated for preservation by Henderson's widow, Elizabeth Johnson, a grade-school teacher, decades ago. Henderson, who was born in 1899 in Springfield, Tenn., worked in Gary, Ind., and Richmond, Va., before moving to Baltimore in 1929. He died in 1966.

To commemorate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, the Maryland Historical Society offered tours of the Henderson legacy.

Mitchell walked up to a photo of the Charm Center, a women's apparel shop dress shop at 1811 Pennsylvania Ave.

"This was owned by Victorine," he said, a reference to Victorine Q. Adams, the wife of "Little Willie" Adams, a wealthy businessman who controlled much of went on along the shopping and entertainment district. It was also a shop patronized by black women who were not allowed to try on wedding gowns or other clothing at the Howard Street department stores.

Mitchell explained details in a photo of entertainer Pearl Bailey. "It was taken at the Club Astoria on Edmondson Avenue. Duke Ellington played at that club," he said. "Not all the clubs were on Pennsylvania Avenue."

Mitchell also recalled that Henderson was one of the photographers who assisted in the coverage of Maryland's 1933 lynching in Princess Anne.

To help in the identification process, the Maryland Historical Society has created 23 loose-leaf binders of Henderson's 7,000 photographs.

"Asking people to look through the bindings creates a difficult task — it's a lot of work," said Tropea. "After a couple of hours, you are worn out."

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com