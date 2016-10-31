Jeff Zrebiec’s scouting report for the Ravens-Steelers game
Public memorial planned Friday for Helen Bentley, 'godmother' of Baltimore port

Tim Prudente
The Maryland Port Administration has planned a public memorial Friday to celebrate the life of Helen Bentley

A public memorial will be held Friday afternoon at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine to honor Helen Delich Bentley, the former congresswoman, Baltimore Sun journalist, and fierce advocate for the Port of Baltimore.

Bentley, who served five terms in Congress from 1985 to 1995, died of brain cancer Aug. 6 at her home in Timonium.

The Maryland Port Administration along with her family have planned the memorial for 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. at Fort McHenry.

Bentley was a longtime champion of the port of Baltimore, and former Gov. Robert Ehrlich Jr. named the port for her in 2006.

The Maryland Port Administration called her the "godmother" of the port in a flier announcing the memorial to celebrate her life.

Seating and parking will be limited.

