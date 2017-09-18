Acid cloud in South Baltimore prompts call for residents to shelter in place

Residents in South Baltimore are being asked to shelter in place due to a HAZMAT leak at a plant in Fairfield, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

Specifically, residents in the 21060, 21225 and 21226 ZIP codes are being asked to stay indoors.

A cloud of chlorosulfonic acid leaked through a valve at the Solvay Industries plant in the 3400 block of Fairfield Road sometime Monday morning when the acid was being transferred from a tanker to a trailer, Fire Department spokesman Chief Roman Clark said. Solvay officials could not immediately be reached to comment.

Chlorosulfonic acid is usually colorless or yellow-tinged and “is very corrosive to the eyes, the skin and the respiratory tract,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While cholorsulfonic acid is not flammable by itself, it can enhance the combustion of other substances, the CDC says. Usual symptoms of inhaling the gas include sore throat, cough, a burning sensation, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. It can also cause pain, redness and serious skin burns to exposed skin.

A HAZMAT team is entering the plant to shut off the valve, Clark said.

No injuries have been reported, he said.

