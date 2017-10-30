Baltimore council considers renaming area where Confederate generals' statue stood in honor of Harriet Tubman

The part of Wyman Park Dell that was for decades home to a statue of two Confederate generals could be renamed in honor of Underground Railroad conductor and Union spy Harriet Tubman, under a proposal to be introduced at the Baltimore City Council Monday.

Until August a statute of generals Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson and Robert E. Lee stood at the western edge of the park. Mayor Catherine Pugh ordered it removed following violent clashes centered on a statute in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke is the lead sponsor on the proposal.

Tubman was born into slavery on the Eastern Shore but escaped and went on to have a career helping other slaves secure their freedom and worked for Union forces during the civil war. She was also an advocate for women’s suffrage. Tubman died in 1913.

CAPTION The state agency charged with protecting Maryland’s history has concluded that Baltimore officials didn’t have the legal authority to remove three statues commemorating the Confederacy and says it reserves the right to order the city to put them back. (Baltimore Sun video) The state agency charged with protecting Maryland’s history has concluded that Baltimore officials didn’t have the legal authority to remove three statues commemorating the Confederacy and says it reserves the right to order the city to put them back. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Now that the four Confederate-linked monuments have been taken down, the City of Baltimore must decide what to do with them Now that the four Confederate-linked monuments have been taken down, the City of Baltimore must decide what to do with them

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan