Hate-crime charges dropped against women accused of setting Trump sign on fire
News Maryland Baltimore City

Harford Road bridge reopens after water main break

Sean Welsh
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The Harford Road bridge that closed Thursday for repairs has reopened, Baltimore officials said Friday morning.

Repairs were "completed ahead of schedule," enabling the bridge to reopen amid Friday's morning rush, according to a tweet at 7:40 a.m. from the Baltimore DPW Twitter account.

The bridge was closed in both directions Thursday between Chesterfield Avenue and Argonne Drive following a break on a 20-inch water main under the roadway.

No homes were expected to lose water service, according to DPW spokesman Kurt Kocher, as the water main was a transmission line.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
61°