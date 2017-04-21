Harford Road bridge reopens after water main break

The Harford Road bridge that closed Thursday for repairs has reopened, Baltimore officials said Friday morning.

Repairs were "completed ahead of schedule," enabling the bridge to reopen amid Friday's morning rush, according to a tweet at 7:40 a.m. from the Baltimore DPW Twitter account.

The bridge was closed in both directions Thursday between Chesterfield Avenue and Argonne Drive following a break on a 20-inch water main under the roadway.

No homes were expected to lose water service, according to DPW spokesman Kurt Kocher, as the water main was a transmission line.