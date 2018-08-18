Hanover Street Bridge closed for repairs

After rain twice delayed construction on the Hanover Street Bridge, the stretch of road across the Patapsco River closed this weekend for repairs.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge, the bridge’s official name, closed in both directions at 8 p.m. Friday night and is expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m., according to the Baltimore Department of Transportation. Known for its rampant potholes, the bridge is slated for repaving and structural repairs.

The DOT suggests motorists use Russel Street/Interstate 295 as an alternate route while the bridge is closed from Cromwell Street in Port Covington to Waterview Avenue in Cherry Hill.

Record rainfall earlier this summer postponed the construction twice in a month.

A study released earlier this year recommended $50 million in upgrades to the century-old structure.

