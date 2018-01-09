Freezing cold knocks out water to at least 1,800 Baltimore water customers

Some 1,800 customers of Baltimore's Department of Public Works have reported being without service as deep cold has frozen pipes and damaged meters, a spokesman for the department said.

Among them is Pigtown resident Robbie Helsing, 56, who said she first noticed her water was out Sunday morning. After showering at the gym and relying on bottled water from the supermarket for three day, she said she has grown frustrated with the city response and has received no information on when her service might be restored.

“It’s just ridiculous that they have no accountability to the community,” said Helsing, who works as a political consultant in Washington.

Jeffrey Raymond, a spokesman for the Baltimore Department of Public Works, said officials think the 1,800 reports of outages should be the peak and that as the weather warms, many frozen pipes will become usable again.

But as pipes thaw, it’s possible that damage will reveal itself causing new leaks, Raymond said.

He did not immediately have information on how many cases would need attention from repair crews.

Helsing said that’s the issue at her home.

“Do you have any time when this is going to be fixed?,” she said she has asked, getting the answer: “No, we don’t.”

The Department of Public Works serves some 400,000 customers in the city and Baltimore County.

The department said in statement Tuesday that more than 100 water mains had broken in the recent cold and that 90 still need repairs. Officials expect the pace of repairs to increase as temperatures rise.

The department’s principal advice for customers is to leave a trickle of water running, which should prevent pipes from freezing.

City 311 records show 1,090 people have reported water outages since the start of the year, with many concentrated in Southeast Baltimore.

Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the area, says he’s been in almost constant communication with constituents and the public works department in recent days.

“It has been systemic and not just a bunch of one-offs,” Cohen said of the outages.

In general, he said, city employees have been working hard to tackle issues.

“There were multiple people without water for extended periods of time,” Cohen said. “It was incredibly frustrating, but at the same time I will say there are some real hardworking people in the Department of Transportation and Department of Public Works especially who were working 24 hours.”

Other council members also said the public works department has been staying on top of problems.

Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke, whose district covers parts of North and Central Baltimore, said she’s received dozens of messages from constituents without water and that the city was working as fast as it can to restore service.

“At the beginning of this, public works was overwhelmed with 311 service requests,” she said. But now, “They seem to have it organized.”

