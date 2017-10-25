Four injured jumping from burning apartment building in Northeast Baltimore

Four people were injured Wednesday when they jumped from a burning apartment building in Northeast Baltimore, the Fire Department said.

A woman was critically injured and another was seriously hurt, while the two others, a woman and a man, had minor injuries — all from the jump, not the fire, said Chief Roman Clark, a Fire Department spokesman.

No one else was injured, and none of the injured residents’ names was released.

The 11 a.m. blaze forced approximately 20 residents to evacuate all 11 units of the 5220-5226 Frankford Ave. apartment building, Clark said. The fire started on the second floor, after a stove in one of the units apparently caught fire, according to Glenn Mostow, the property manager, who works for Tyhai Management.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes, Clark said.

The tenant of the unit where the fire started had recently moved in, and the unit had undergone a federally mandated inspection by the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the last six months, Mostow said. The building was compliant with all fire codes, he said.

Ann White, 57, who lives in the adjacent apartment building, said she came outside to find “a whole lot of black smoke and fire.” Flames were coming out of one of the doorways, she said.

“I’m glad it’s not my house,” she said. “I hope they had renters’ insurance.”

Officials from the city’s neighborhood services department were called to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Clark said.

