Fourth Baltimore Ceasefire begins Friday

Friday marks the beginning the fourth “Baltimore Ceasefire” weekend, a grassroots effort to reduce the violence plaguing the city.

The 72-hour event centers around the rallying cry, “Nobody kill anybody.” There are blood drives, rallies, movie nights and food collections scheduled throughout the weekend.

Starting Friday night, vigils and peace walk are expected to be held around the city. A rally in Northeast Baltimore will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Food Depot parking lot on Belair Road and end at the intersection of Belair and Erdman Avenue.

There will a community run in Herring Run Park on Saturday morning, and in the afternoon, people can take a CPR and first aid course from the American Heart Association. The New Beginnings Christ Community Church is hosting a special service Sunday focused on families who have lost children to gun violence.

The full schedule of nearly 50 activities can be found here.

Organizers have committed to holding these ceasefire weekends quarterly, with this latest push falling over Mother’s Day weekend. Many of the events will honor parents whose children have been killed by gunfire.

The last ceasefire weekend, in February, was the first during which no one was killed in the city during the event’s designated period.

“You can just sit back & wait for things to change, or you can be the change you wanna see,” wrote Erricka Bridgeford, one of the peace effort’s founders, on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

She could not be reached for comment Friday.

After a lull in violence in the first few months of the year, the pace of killings picked up in April and the city reached 100 homicides earlier this week, Baltimore’s second-fastest pace of killings in a decade.

