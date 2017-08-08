Baltimore to pay $1.1 million to settle 4 lawsuits alleging police misconduct

Baltimore’s spending panel is set to pay $1.1 million to plaintiffs in four unrelated lawsuits to settle allegations of police misconduct.

The Board of Estimates, which is slated to approve the settlements Wednesday, is controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The largest payment — $600,000 — is set to go to the children of Tyrone West, who died in 2013 during an altercation with police during a traffic stop in Northeast Baltimore.

The second largest — $400,000 — is to be awarded to Shaun Mouzon, who sued the city after he was shot by police in 2013.

A third settlement for $70,000 is slated for Harvey Forbes, who alleged police improperly performed a cavity search on him while looking for a different person in 2015.

A fourth settlement for $50,000 is to go to Roger Cockrell, who accused police of excessive force after he was injured during an altercation with officers in 2015.

