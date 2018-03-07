Two Baltimore firefighters injured in overnight blaze

Two Baltimore firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries battling a West Baltimore house fire early Wednesday morning, the fire department confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. in Penn North about 12:30 a.m. and found “heavy smoke conditions showing from the third floor and through the roof” of the three-story group dwelling, the fire department said.

“Heavy fire was also showing from the second floor,” the department said.

The department did not describe the injuries suffered by the firefighters, other than that they were not life threatening.

The firefighters were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The fire was brought under control just before 2 a.m., the department said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

