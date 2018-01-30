'They put a smile on my face': Mourners remember toddlers killed in West Baltimore house fire

Mourners gathered in the cold Tuesday night to remember two toddlers killed in a West Baltimore house fire last week.

Flames burned through the upstairs of the rowhouse in the 1100 block of N. Mount St. in Sandtown-Winchester. The fire killed the 1-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter of Keyona Weaver.

She stood with a crowd Tuesday evening beneath the charred windows of the home during the candlelight vigil for her two children. The crowd sang and prayed. They cupped the flickering flames with their shivering hands.

“We have so many memories of these kids. I woke up at 7:30 every morning and they put a smile on my face,” Weaver told the crowd. “I feel all the love from everyone that came out tonight.”

Firefighters continue to investigate what caused the fire Friday around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters say they found the children in cardiac arrest inside the burning home. Both died at the hospital.

The children’s aunt was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries from the fire.

