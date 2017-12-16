Fire damages building next to Rose Street Community Center

A fire damaged a vacant building next to the Rose Street Community Center in East Baltimore Saturday night, according to a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

There were no injuries, and no damage to the community center, said spokeswoman Blair Skinner.

Mayor Catherine Pugh tweeted about the fire Saturday, saying “All community center staff & nearby residents are safe. The community center will still open tmrw — the usual morning crew will gather on Monday to meet & clean surrounding sidewalk & streets.”

Skinner said firefighters responded to the blaze at 823 N. Rose St. about 5:40 p.m. Saturday and found a fire burning from the first and second floors of the two-story vacant building.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 6:26 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation, she said.

