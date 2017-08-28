Baltimore officials investigating why engine turned away from fire

Baltimore fire officials said Monday they were investigating why an engine on the scene of a house fire was turned away — after audio of firefighters being pulled from the scene circulated on the internet.

According to audio of communications posted on YouTube under the name Mack Flickerson, Engine 31 from Waverly responded to a house fire at 7:17 p.m. on Friday.

The incident involved “reports of a fire on a second floor kids’ bedroom” with “smoke showing on the second floor,” according to the audio.

Engine 31 happened to be near the scene of the fire, in the 1600 block of Chilton Street in Northeast Baltimore’s Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood, and attempted to help, according to the audio.

“I can see this box,” the officer in charge on the engine says. “I’m going to have a plug in front of the building. Assign me to this fire.”

A dispatcher responds, “Engine 31, that’s a negative.”

Later, the officer tries again, calling a battalion chief.

“We’re down the street from this call,” he says. “We’re in front of a plug. Do you want us on this box?”

“Negative at this time,” comes the response from a battalion chief.

Blair Skinner, a spokeswoman for the fire department, said fire officials were aware of the incident.

“We are looking into this,” she said, adding why the engine was turned away “is currently under investigation."

She did not respond to questions about whether there were injuries during the incident, what damage was done, and how long it took for another engine to arrive.

The fire department has recently begun using GPS technology — called Automatic Vehicle Location — to determine how to dispatch fire apparatus. Previously, engines, ladder trucks and other units responded to fires within their “box,” their geographical area of coverage.

The YouTube audio file has been viewed more than 26,000 times.

CAPTION "We are suspending the playing of "Maryland, My Maryland" to evaluate if it is consistent with the values of our institution at this time." "We are suspending the playing of "Maryland, My Maryland" to evaluate if it is consistent with the values of our institution at this time." CAPTION Herbert Better, founding partner of Zuckerman Spaeder, talks about playing softball with White House special counsel Ty Cobb in 1983. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun video) Herbert Better, founding partner of Zuckerman Spaeder, talks about playing softball with White House special counsel Ty Cobb in 1983. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun video)

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater