Baltimore Fire crews battling four-alarm fire in Fells Point

The Baltimore Fire Department is battling a four-alarm fire in Fells Point on Friday morning.

A call for the fire at the 400 block of S. Broadway St. came in just after 2:30 a.m., Baltimore Fire spokeswoman Blair Skinner said. The fire affected two buildings, Budeke's Paints and an adjacent church.

Crews have been at the location for over for five hours, and the scene is still active. The department is monitoring for hotspots and concerned about flammable materials in the paint shop, Skinner said.

No injuries have been reported, but about 50 residents of a nearby condo building at the corner of Broadway and Bank Street were evacuated as a precaution, she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated.