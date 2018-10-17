Seven firefighters, two others injured in gas explosion, fire in Northeast Baltimore

Seven firefighters and two civilians were injured in a gas explosion at a Northeast Baltimore apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were responding to a fire at the building on the 4400 block of Bowleys Lane when the explosion happened. Most of the victims suffered first and second degree burns and were taken to a burn center, said Roman Clark, a spokesman for the department.

More than an hour later, Baltimore Gas and Electric had still not shut off gas to the building. Clark said firefighters were letting the gas “free burn” to prevent it from combusting. Flames were visible from outside.

The explosion “just went boom like that,” said Donna Nidiffer, who has lived in the building for more than 20 years and was inside earlier today. She raced out without a coat and without medicine to treat her diabetes.

“I had to run out like this. I’m a little bit in shock right about now,” she said.

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.

