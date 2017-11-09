106-year-old man dies after West Baltimore fire

A 106-year-old man has died of respiratory failure after a fire at his West Baltimore home on Sunday, fire officials said.
On Nov. 5, fire officials were called to a fire that started in the kitchen of a home in the 1500 block of Moreland Avenue in the Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East neighborhood.
The man, Lloyd Taylor, who lived in the home, suffered second-degree burns to his hands, arms, and chest. He died Nov. 8 of respiratory failure due to smoke inhalation.
The fire started while cooking and is ruled accidental, officials said.
There have been 23 fire fatalities in Baltimore City in 2017.