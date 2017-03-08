Which Democrat is up to the Hogan challenge in 2018?
Fourth person dies following fire Friday at Baltimore assisted living facility

A fourth person has died following a fire last week at an assisted living facility in Baltimore.

A fourth person has died following a fire last week at a Northwest Baltimore assisted living facility, city fire officials said Wednesday.

Baltimore fire officials said 13 people have died in fires in the city this year.

Two people were pronounced dead Friday after the one-alarm fire at the Kozy Kottage facility in the 2800 block of Lawina Road. A third person died Saturday, and the fourth died Tuesday, fire officials said.

Seven people were in the home at the time of the fire — six on the first floor and one on the second floor. Six were hospitalized and one declined treatment, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

