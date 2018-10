A carbon monoxide leak in the auditorium of the city’s Fire Academy sent 13 people to the hospital Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore fire officials.

Eleven recruits and two administrators experienced symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning at the city training center on Pulaski Highway, and were taken in for evaluation.

“They all seem to be doing fine…. nothing appears to be life threatening,” said Chief Roman Clark, a spokesman for the department.

The cause is under investigation.

