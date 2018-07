Crews responded to a fire on the roof deck of a rowhouse in Patterson Park on Tuesday, a Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman said.

The fire started on the deck of 8 Potomac St., and spread to both rowhouses on either side, spokeswoman Blair Skinner said.

Skinner said the crews had the fire under control just after 3 p.m.

No occupants of the houses were believed to be home at the time of the fire.

