Baltimore Fire: No injuries reported after two-alarm blaze

Baltimore firefighters responded to a two-alarm blaze in the Upton neighborhood Thursday morning, according to department officials.

Heavy fire was showing from multiple floors of a rowhome in the 2000 block of Brunt St.

No injures were reported, said department spokeswoman Blair Skinner, and the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The fire, which was called in around 5 a.m., had some minor extension into the adjacent rowhomes. The residents in either home was evacuated, Skinner said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CAPTION Parking tickets can be paid at their original price and late fees will be forgiven during the parking amnesty program. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video) Parking tickets can be paid at their original price and late fees will be forgiven during the parking amnesty program. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Storage facility worker Gregory Thompson testified at the trial of two members of the Gun Trace Task Force. Storage facility worker Gregory Thompson testified at the trial of two members of the Gun Trace Task Force.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman