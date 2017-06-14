2 injured including firefighters in early morning Hampden rowhome fire

Two Baltimore firefighters and one other person were injured in an early morning blaze in Hampden Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters arrived about 3 a.m. to find a person on the roof of the burning two-story house in the 3600 block of Chestnut Avenue, Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said. The home is two blocks from West 36th Street, Hampden's central shopping, dining and entertaining street known as "The Avenue."

The civilian, whose name was not released, was either rescued or otherwise able to escape from the roof, Adams said. The person was taken to a hospital, where they were listed in "good condition," Adams said. The extent of the original injuries was unclear.

One firefighter was treated for minor burns from battling the blaze, she said. A second firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion while battling the blaze, Adams said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. It was under control in about half an hour.