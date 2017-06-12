Man dead, woman injured in East Baltimore fire

A man has died after a fire early Monday at a home in East Baltimore, city officials said.

The blaze took place around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Bonsal Street near Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Heavy fire and smoke were showing on the first floor of a two-story, end-of-group row home, fire officials reported. Fire crews found the man in the home, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said

A woman escaped and wans taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in good condition, Adams said.

Adams did not have any additional information on the two residents of the home, and said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was under control just before 4 a.m., and no other residents were in the home at the time, Adams said.

Monday's was the 19th reported fire fatality in Baltimore this year, after 11 fire fatalities in 2016. It was aso the second serious residential fire in a 30-hour span.

Seven people escaped a two-alarm fire that destroyed a rowhouse in the Baltimore Highlands early Sunday morning without serious injury, officials said.

Four children were in the two-story home in the 3600 block of Roberts Place when the fire broke out just before 7 a.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said. Three were in good condition and one was stable, Adams said.

Three adults who were in the home were in good condition, Adams said. All were taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

A neighbor who ran into the home was uninjured, Adams said.

This story will be udpated.

