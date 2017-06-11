Officials investigating two-alarm fire in Southeast Baltimore

Baltimore fire officials are investigating after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning at a rowhome in Southeast Baltimore.

Seven people in the house were able to escape the fire, which broke out at a two-story home in the 3600 block of Roberts Place in Baltimore Highlands just before 7 a.m.

Four children were in the home at the time of the fire — three who were reported to be in stable condition and one in critical condition, city fire spokeswoman Blair Adams said.

A neighbor ran into the home but was uninjured, Adams said.

Fire officials cannot determine a cause of the fire, but did say it appeared to have likely been some type of gas explosion, Adams said.

Baltimore Gas and Electric workers were on scene.

The fire was largely contained before 8 a.m.

