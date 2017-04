Flames erupted from the eighth floor of an East Baltimore apartment building Sunday afternoon, burning to the roof and displacing families in a two-alarm fire, firefighters said.

No one was hurt, officials said, and the flames sent thick, black smoke rising above the building in the 1300 block of E. Lanvale St. in the Oliver neighborhood.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This breaking story will be updated.

tprudente@baltsun.com