Two people died after a fire in East Baltimore early Saturday morning, the city fire department said.

Just before 5 a.m., crews responded to a fire in a building at the 1200 block of Greenmount Ave., fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said.

During a search, two people were discovered on the third floor and pronounced dead, she said. Four other people escaped from the building and were transferred to area hospitals.

This post will be updated.