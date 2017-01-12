6 children missing after Baltimore fire

Six children were missing in a fiery house collapse that also injured a woman and three other children who escaped from the home in Northeast Baltimore's Cedmont neighborhood Thursday morning, the city Fire Department said.

The woman and two of the children who escaped were taken to a hospital in critical condition, Fire Department spokesman Chief Roman Clark said. The third child who got out was in serious condition, he said. Their names were not released.

The fire had engulfed all three stories of the house in the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue when firefighters arrived about 12:30 a.m., Clark said.

The third floor of the home collapsed onto the second floor shortly later, he said. Firefighters, driven back, had to battle the blaze from outside the home, he said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.

Crews remained on the scene as of 7 a.m. waiting for heavy construction equipment to arrive to clear the debris and search for the missing children.

City Councilman Brandon M. Scott, who represents the area, said the fire "is truly a tragedy and is devastating to our community."

"We are just keeping the family in our thoughts and hoping for a miracle," Scott said.

Crews remained on the scene around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Cedmont neighborhood just a few blocks from the Baltimore City – Baltimore County line. Clark said the department was waiting for additional equipment to arrive on the scene to continue to search for the missing children.

The front wall of the home was charred and buckled, with debris strewn across the front yard. Officials say the second floor partially collapsed. The third floor area had collapsed, with the spotlight from a ladder truck shining into the home as fire crews worked outside.

Neighboring homes showed slight damage — siding had melted from one of the homes — but fire crews appear to have been able to keep the blaze to the stand alone residence.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith on Twitter said, "My prayers are with this family and the first responders. An absolute tragedy …. My goodness."

This story will be updated.