Trimming the fat: Baltimore workers begin gnarly task of removing 'fatberg'

Baltimore contractors are ramping up efforts to remove the “fatberg” — a gigantic glob of congealed fat, wet wipes and other detritus — that’s been growing in the city’s sewer system.

The Department of Public Works estimates it will cost about $60,000 to get rid of the putrid mass, which was responsible for a sewer overflow last month that sent around 1.2 million gallons of sewage into the Jones Falls.

“We’re breaking through a wall of wipes and waste,” said department spokesman Kurt Kocher.

After discovering the fatberg near Baltimore Penn Station in September, workers began to scrape parts of it off to be sent to the landfill on Quarantine Road. A more aggressive course of action was rolled out Monday: a high pressure nozzle is blasting the fatberg, the pieces of which will then be sucked up through a giant vacuum.

“If we have to, we’ll use our cutter but the nozzle is working so far,” said Logan Etzler, a television operator with TFE Resources.

A closed circuit television provided a glimpse of the congealed lump as the water worked to break it apart. About 70 percent of the century-old pipe, which is 24 inches in diameter, is blocked.

“It’s almost like paper mache,” Etzler said. “It builds up over time and gets harder and harder.”

While it’s possible workers finish the cleanup Monday or Tuesday, city officials say it may take up to a week to completely remove the fatberg, Kocher said.

“It may not be all that quick because once they get the gunk out of there, there might be spots where the pipes have to be replaced,” he said. “You never know what problems we could run into.”

Fatbergs have recently gained international notoriety. A similar glob was discovered in London, and is estimated to weigh about 140 tons. Baltimore officials don’t yet know how large this fatberg is, and said it is possible other, smaller lumps are forming around the city.

The fatberg’s presence emphasizes the need for city residents to mindful of proper disposal of fats, oils and greases, officials said. People should avoid putting cooking grease down their sinks or flushing wet wipes in their toilets.

“We can’t treat our toilets like our trash cans,” said Pat Boyle, an administrator with the city’s pollution control program.

Turns out Baltimore has its own fatberg in its sewer systems – a congealed lump of fat, along with wet wipes and other items that do not break down in sewer systems. (Video courtesy of Baltimore City Department of Public Works) Turns out Baltimore has its own fatberg in its sewer systems – a congealed lump of fat, along with wet wipes and other items that do not break down in sewer systems. (Video courtesy of Baltimore City Department of Public Works) SEE MORE VIDEOS

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman