A man is dead after a fire early Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore, city fire officials said.

Baltimore Fire Department crews responded just before 1:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of E. Belvedere Ave — in the Ramblewood neighborhood — and found a fire in the rear of an apartment building, officials said on Twitter.

The man’s body was found during a search, officials said.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated.