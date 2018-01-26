Fire officials say two children killed in West Baltimore blaze

Baltimore fire officials say two young children were killed in a fire Friday evening in the West Baltimore neighborhood Sandtown-Winchester.

The children, a 1-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were in cardiac arrest when firefighters found them inside the home in the 1100 block of N.Mount St., said Blair Skinner, a spokeswoman for the department.

They were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

An adult, identified by fire officials as the children’s aunt, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The three people were not identified.

Fire officials comb over a home on North Mount Street in Sandtown-Winchester on Friday night investigating a fire that left two young children dead. (Karl Merton Ferron) (Karl Merton Ferron)

Skinner said fire units responded to the scene at 7:30 p.m. and found heavy flames coming from the second story of a mid-block rowhouse. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Skinner did not know if there were working fire detectors. The state medical examiner will determine the cause of the children’s deaths.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family,” Skinner said. “This is not the narrative we want to tell. Our primary goal is to make sure lives are saved.”

There have been two other deaths so far this year. Last year, there were 28 fire-related fatalities, including 9 children.