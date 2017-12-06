Man dies in overnight fire in Northeast Baltimore

A man is dead after an overnight fire in Northeast Baltimore, city fire officials said Wednesday morning.

The fire was placed under control after midnight after gutting a two-story rowhome in the 2000 block of Belair Road, Baltimore fire officials said.

The man, who was not identified Wednesday morning, was found dead inside the home. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Baltimore Fire Department has reported 25 fire-related fatalities in the city in 2017.

This story will be updated.